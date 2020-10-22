College signs MoU for new course

The American College has signed a memorandum of understanding with Logistics Sector Skill Council, a Central government body engaged in skill development, to introduce from this academic year an apprenticeship-embedded undergraduate programme - Bachelor in Management Studies (BMS) - with specialisation in maritime logistics.

In a press release, Principal M. Davamani Christober said this programme could be termed as an apprenticeship-based BBA or B.Com. degree programme in logistics, operating from the satellite campus of the College at Chathirapatti. The core focus of the programme would be on development of skills, knowledge and attitude as per latest UGC guidelines. The programme was aimed at creating skilled human resources in the logistics sector.

Students would attend two-year regular classes (concept-based learning) and a whole year in apprenticeship, with a monthly stipend of ₹9,000.

Students who complete the first year would get a certificate, the second year with a diploma and the third year with a degree.