College Principal elected as forum chief

M. Davamani Christober, Principal, The American College, being honoured at a conference in Kanniyakumari.

MADURAI

31 December 2021 21:12 IST

M. Davamani Christober, the Principal and secretary of The American College here, has been elected as the president of All India Christian Higher Education Conference (AIACHE).

The 19th general council meeting of the AIACHE was held in Kanniyakumari for three days from December 27. More than 200 colleges participated in the meet, which was inaugurated by Justice Narendra Kumar Jain, Chairman of National Commission of Minorities.

Advertising

Advertising

Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj, Tamil Maiyam Founder Jegath Gaspar Raj, Advocate Isaac Mohanlal, and Kottar Diocese Bishop Nazarene Soosai offered felicitations.

Former Haryana Governor Devasahayam addressed at the close of the meeting which deliberated on role of Christian organisations in higher education and their working.

George Abraham, Principal, YMCA College of Physical Education, Chennai, and Rev. M. Arockiasamy Xavier SJ, Principal, St. Joseph’s College, Tiruchi, were elected as vice-presidents.