College hostels to be kept in standby mode in Virudhunagar

The Virudhunagar district administration plans to shore up its anti-COVID-19 measures by converting the hostels of 28 educational institutions into isolation ward facility.

Although isolation wards have been kept ready in all 11 government hospitals, the hostel rooms, where beds are already available, are being considered as a precautionary measure. Cleaning and fumigation work will start on Monday, Collector R. Kannan said on Sunday.

“We have not come across any positive case in the district. This is only a precautionary measure. Even if the hostels are not going to be used for admitting any suspected cases, it will be good for students when they return to colleges,” the Collector pointed out.

With medical officers working day and night, the district administration has now realised the importance of giving them good rest. “We also want to keep in reserve a good number of doctors, who could be useful in most needy hours. Hence, 25% of the 200 doctors will be given a week off,” he added.

Similarly, the students of four nursing colleges will be given basic training to attend emergency situation. They will also be trained to take all precautionary measures to deal with suspected COVID-19 cases. Around 480 students could be used for emergency situations.

The district administration has placed orders for 500 sprayers that will be distributed in rural areas for fumigation.

Cooperation from the people of the district during the self-imposed curfew was good and all public places were cleaned and disinfected on Sunday, the Collector said.