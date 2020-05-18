‘College hostels converted into quarantine facilities’

18 May 2020 17:49 IST

Plan to isolate those coming from other States

THOOTHUKUDI

With the influx of people from the northern States increasing heavily, the district administration has created quarantine facilities at 9 places in the district to isolate for two weeks those who are coming from other States, Collector Sandeep Nanduri has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Mr. Sandeep said hostels of 9 colleges had been converted into quarantine facilities with adequate number of beds and medical facilities as the number of returnees from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan was swelling everyday. A total of 700 beds had been created in these places.

He said the district administration had put in place all possible measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities and the medicines to the residents in 11 containment zones in the district.

On giving e-passes to the SSLC students to enable them to write the public examination to commence on June 1, Mr. Sandeep said 800 SSLC students from the district and the teachers, who are all now stranded in other district, would be given e-pass ahead of the date of examination.

Of the 8,700 migrant workers in Thoothukudi district, 2,500 labourers had been sent back to their home States such as Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh in special trains, the Collector said.

Since all government offices had been allowed to function following relaxation in lockdown, thermal scanners had been installed at the Collectorate.