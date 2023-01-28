ADVERTISEMENT

College honed my public speaking skills, says Vaiko

January 28, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko and Tiruchi MP Thirunavukkarasar at the alumni meeting held at St. Xavier’s College in Tirunelveli on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

My teachers guidance and support helped me to improve my public speaking skills and I owe it to my alma mater, said Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko here on Saturday.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations organised by the alumni association at the St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai, he said that during his student days in 1960s, he enjoyed the campus and the food served at the hostel. He was part of the sports team and represented the college in many events.

Recalling his student days, Mr Vaiko also said that he reminisced the days with Valampuri John in the campus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Attributing the guidance he got from his faculty members as world class, Mr Vaiko, who is known as a distinguished speaker inside and outside the Parliament, said that the foundation was strong that even today, many MPs in the Parliament listened to his address with rapt attention.

In his felicitation, Congress MP S. Thirunavukkarasar said that he studied during 1967-68 and that he thanked the organisers for extending an invitation to participate in the centenary event of the great institution. The college had grown like a banyan tree and today it had over 4,500 students on roll, he said and wished that the institution produce many more bright alumnae in the future.

Adi Tamilar Katchi coordinator Jakkayan, former minister and AIADMK MLA Thalavai Sundaram were among others who addressed the function.

Madras High Court Judge Justice S. S. Sundar was the chief guest for the occasion.

College principal S. Mariadas, council chairman Rev. V. Henri Jerome, Rev. L. Jebamalai Irudayaraj and others spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US