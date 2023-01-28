College honed my public speaking skills, says Vaiko

January 28, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

My teachers guidance and support helped me to improve my public speaking skills and I owe it to my alma mater, said Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko here on Saturday.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations organised by the alumni association at the St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai, he said that during his student days in 1960s, he enjoyed the campus and the food served at the hostel. He was part of the sports team and represented the college in many events.

Recalling his student days, Mr Vaiko also said that he reminisced the days with Valampuri John in the campus.

Attributing the guidance he got from his faculty members as world class, Mr Vaiko, who is known as a distinguished speaker inside and outside the Parliament, said that the foundation was strong that even today, many MPs in the Parliament listened to his address with rapt attention.

In his felicitation, Congress MP S. Thirunavukkarasar said that he studied during 1967-68 and that he thanked the organisers for extending an invitation to participate in the centenary event of the great institution. The college had grown like a banyan tree and today it had over 4,500 students on roll, he said and wished that the institution produce many more bright alumnae in the future.

Adi Tamilar Katchi coordinator Jakkayan, former minister and AIADMK MLA Thalavai Sundaram were among others who addressed the function.

Madras High Court Judge Justice S. S. Sundar was the chief guest for the occasion.

College principal S. Mariadas, council chairman Rev. V. Henri Jerome, Rev. L. Jebamalai Irudayaraj and others spoke.