College girl murdered near Karaikudi

A college girl, S. Sneha of Mathur near Karaikudi, was bludgeoned to death by her male friend on Sunday.

The police said that the girl and the man, Kannan, who is a construction worker, were in love with each other.

However, following differences of opinion, the girl stopped talking to him. Meanwhile, Kannan had called her over phone and asked her to meet him.

When they met near a ration shop, a quarrel erupted between them. In a fit of anger, Kannan attacked her with an iron rod used in centring work, said Pallathur Inspector of Police A Sylvia Jasmine, holding additional charge of Sakkottai police station.

The man fled the scene leaving the woman in a pool of blood. She later died on the spot.