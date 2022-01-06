College gets AICTE recognition

Francis Xavier Engineering College in Tirunelveli has been ranked in ‘Band – Excellent’ category by Atal Ranking of Institution on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA), a joint initiative of the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

ARIIA, which was established to systematically rank higher educational Institutions in India, ranks them based on their infrastructure and research.

The major parameters considered for the ranking includes contribution of the institutions towards organising various activities to promote and support innovation and start-up on the campus, pre-incubation and incubation infrastructures and facilities available in campus, academic courses offered by the institute on innovation, Intellectual Property Rights and start-up, successful innovation and start-ups emerged from campus, investment, collaboration and partnerships with ecosystem enablers, research publications and intellectual properties (IP) developed, technology transfer and commercialisation efforts.

In recognition of these parameters, ARIIA has placed Francis Xavier Engineering College on a par with the top 96 colleges among 14,505 technical institutions across India, making it one of the best Institutions in the southern region, S. Cletus Babu, chairperson, said in a statement.

"Reaching this milestone had made the stakeholders feel the pride of being a part of the institution," he added.

Mr. Cletus Babu congratulated C.. Arun Babu, Managing Director, SCAD Group of Institutions, K. Jeyakumar, General Manager (Development), SCAD Group of Institutions, V. Velmurugan, principal, Francis Xavier Engineering College, heads and faculty members of various departments for the achievement.