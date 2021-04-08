College Day celebrated

Fatima College celebrated its 68th College Day on Thursday.

A release from the college said that Madurai Kamaraj University Registrar (in-charge) V.S. Vasantha was chief guest of the event.

College principal Sr. G. Celine Sahaya Mary spoke about the growth of the institution and the achievements of the staff and students.

Ms. Vasantha appreciated the college for working towards the welfare of students and society.mentioned two eminent women scientists, Madame Marie Curie and Kamala Joseph Sohonie, to motivate the students.

S.J. Kala, president of Fatima College Alumnae Association, and Associate Professor, The Research Department of English, introduced a renowned alumni, Vijayalakshmi Jagadeesh.

College secretary Sr. M. Francisca Flora felicitated Ms.Vijayalakshmi Jagadeesh, who received many outstanding awards including the Highest Award for Civilian Contribution in Singapore.