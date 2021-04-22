College conferred A+ grade by NAAC

SIVAKASI

22 April 2021 18:45 IST

P.S.R. Engineering College, Sivakasi, has been conferred with A+ grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Bangalore.

In a press release on Wednesday, R. Solaisamy, correspondent and managing trustee, said the college had been accredited by National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for three undergraduate programmes. Application had been submitted for the rest of the UG programmes recently.

The college, which functioned as an Anna University-approved research centre in ECE, EEE, CSE, mechanical and civil programmes for PhD, was looking for further developments in areas of funded research, patent filing and awards, centre of excellence for training and placement and internships and full time employment abroad, the release added.