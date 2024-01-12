ADVERTISEMENT

College celebrates Pongal

January 12, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The students, along with their faculty members of Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, celebrated Pongal in a grand manner at their playgrounds on Friday. As many as 3,600 students gathered in traditional attire as the college was brimming with the festive mood. Competitions like pot breaking, silambam, stone lifting, lucky corner, lemon with spoon, balloon bursting and others were organised as part of the celebrations. Many students and faculty won exciting prizes. Pongal was prepared and distributed to all the students and staff. K. Kala, Vice-Chancellor, Mother Teresa Women’s University, Kodaikanal, was the special guest. She encouraged the students to celebrate culture. P. Jayapriya, Associate Professor of English, Mother Teresa Women’s University, felicitated. S Vishnusuba, programme coordinator, welcomed. Principal A. Ramasubbiah presided. The college management members led by President S. Rajagopal, Vice-President R. Jayaram, Secretary M. Vijayaragavan, Assistant Secretary K. Rajendrababu and Treasurer A. Alwarsamy participated, a press release said.

