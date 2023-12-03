College boy photographs minor girl taking bath near Sattur

December 03, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Sattur

A second year college student has been accused of raping a minor girl multiple times by threatening her after taking photograph of her while she was taking bath in her house near Sattur.

The police said that the boy who was studying in a college in Sivakasi was related to the girl. The boy used to stay in the girl’s house whenever he fell sick.

On one such occasion, when the girl was studying 9th class, the boy had come to her house. After her parents had left for work, the girl was alone at home.

When she was taking bath, the boy photographed her with a mobile phone in May 2023. He showed her nude photograph to the girl and threatened her that he would share the photo with others if she did not cooperate with him.

He forcibly raped the girl and insisted that she should have a love affair with him. He visited her house when her parents were not at home and sexually abused her twice.

When the boy visited her on her birthday, the girl broke his mobile phone and dumped the broken pieces into a well.

The girl then revealed the incident to her parents, following which she lodged a complaint with the All Women Police station, Sattur, on Friday. The police have booked him for rape and under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

