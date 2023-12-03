HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

College boy photographs minor girl taking bath near Sattur

December 03, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Sattur

The Hindu Bureau

A second year college student has been accused of raping a minor girl multiple times by threatening her after taking photograph of her while she was taking bath in her house near Sattur.

The police said that the boy who was studying in a college in Sivakasi was related to the girl. The boy used to stay in the girl’s house whenever he fell sick.

On one such occasion, when the girl was studying 9th class, the boy had come to her house. After her parents had left for work, the girl was alone at home.

When she was taking bath, the boy photographed her with a mobile phone in May 2023. He showed her nude photograph to the girl and threatened her that he would share the photo with others if she did not cooperate with him.

He forcibly raped the girl and insisted that she should have a love affair with him. He visited her house when her parents were not at home and sexually abused her twice.

When the boy visited her on her birthday, the girl broke his mobile phone and dumped the broken pieces into a well.

The girl then revealed the incident to her parents, following which she lodged a complaint with the All Women Police station, Sattur, on Friday. The police have booked him for rape and under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.