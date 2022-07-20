Collector promises of more marketing opportunities to sell water hyacinth value-added products

Collector K.Senthil Raj inspecting a water hyacinth bag at Mela Authoor in Thoothukudi district on Wednesday .

July 20, 2022 20:28 IST

Collector K. Senthil Raj has assured that plenty of opportunities for marketing value-added products of water hyacinth would be ensured to strengthen the livelihood of self-help groups involved in this venture.

After inspecting water hyacinth value-addition centres being run by women SHGs at Lakshmipurm in Srivakundam union and Mela Authoor in Alwarthirunagari union on Wednesday, he said the initiative, which was launched with the objective of removing the water weed from the Tamirabharani and other water bodies for making useful products by the SHGs, had yielded excellent results. The village panchayats concerned - Kottaarakurichi and Mela Authoor village panchayats – had been entrusted with the job of ensuring interrupted supply of water hyacinth, the raw material, to the SHGs involved in the venture, he said.

On receiving the water hyacinth collected from water bodies, the SHGs soak the stems in the water for three days after removing leaves and dry them in the sunlight for a similar duration. The dried stems are kept under the shade for six more days so that they would be ready for separating fibre from the stem for making eco-friendly baskets, bags, decorative articles, table mat, curtain etc.

“Even though these products are being sold locally, we’re exploring the possibilities of exporting these value-added products besides expanding the domestic market so that the livelihood of the SHGs will get strengthened further. When I happened to see a 72-year-old woman undergoing training for making ornamental products from this water weed, I was quite stunned to see her enthusiasm in learning a new art,” he said.

Since the training imparted by the Hyderabad-based firm in making decorative articles from the water hyacinth fiber is spreading like wildfire in the district and the number of people involved in this business is increasing, special measures are being taken to market these products in the exhibitions being organized in other States also, said the Collector.

Project Director, Mahalir Thittam, Veerabhathiran and Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruchendur, Bhukari were present.