August 19, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

District Collector K. Senthil Raj has appealed to the heads of rural and urban civic bodies in the district to take steps to remove caste names from the streets and even the villages under their jurisdiction with the consent of the people to create a casteless society for the generations to come.

In a letter to the heads of village panchayats, town panchayats, panchayat unions, municipalities and the lone Thoothukudi Corporation, Dr. Senthil Raj said the recently held ‘gram sabha’ meeting at Mela Authoor in Tiruchendur taluk was an eye-opener for him as the participants of the meeting wholeheartedly approved his plea for removing caste identities in 9 streets of the rural local body. These streets have been named after great freedom fighters.

It shows that the change should come out from the society that always should strive hard to undergo positive and progressive changes without any caste and religious colour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police administration, on its part, is conducting ‘Maatraththai Thaedi’ (In search of change) in the villages, which has now resulted in obliterating the caste-based colours painted in the public places by the villagers themselves.

“Hence, I appeal to every citizen of the district through the heads of the local bodies to take steps for shedding the caste identities in the names of streets and even the villages as it will create a casteless and progressive society. I believe that this first step towards creating such a wonderful society is very much necessary for the holistic development of the district, which should be a peaceful place for living of the generations to come. With the consent of the public, please take this initiative of dropping caste identities in the names of streets, public places and even the villages. I assure you that such pleasing and welcome changes will be legalized by publishing the new names in the gazette,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

He suggested the local body heads to christen these streets or public places after freedom fighters, ancient Tamil poets, scientists, inventors etc. so that it would reflect the ancientness of Tamils and their culture.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.