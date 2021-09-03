Collector’s official car attached, released

Madurai

Madurai Collector’s official car, which was attached by the Madurai District Court staff earlier in the day for failing to comply with a district court order, was subsequently released after an undertaking was given by the authorities to comply with the court order in a week.

The case pertains to the enhanced compensation to be paid to 13 persons from Madakulam. Their land was acquired for the construction of houses by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board in 1981. They had moved the court for an enhanced compensation amount.

The court ordered an enhanced compensation to be paid to the 13 persons. But the Madurai district administration authorities had failed to pay the amount. Under these circumstances, I Additional Sub Judge directed the authorities to pay the amount last month.

As the order of the I Additional Sub Judge was not complied with, the court staff reached the Collectorate to attach the Collector’s car. After an undertaking was given by the authorities that the order of the court would be compiled with in a week’s time, the car was released. It was said that a total of ₹ 25 lakh enhanced compensation amount had to be paid to the 13 persons.