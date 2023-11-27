HamberMenu
Collector’s nod for for new school building in Thoothukudi village

November 27, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
School students and their parents from Oothupatti village in Kovilpatti Block at the Collectorate in Thoothukudi on Monday.

School students and their parents from Oothupatti village in Kovilpatti Block at the Collectorate in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Seeking the demolition of the dilapidated school building and reconstruction of a new structure for the safety of students a group of villagers from Ooththupatti near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district submitted a petition to Collector G. Lakshmipathi on Monday.

 The villagers from Kumarapuram Colony, who came to the Collectorate with their children to submit the petition, said 23 students studied in the panchayat union primary school at South Kumarapuram. Since the badly damaged school building posed a serious threat to the students, the villagers did not send their children to the school since November 9.

 “Since 16 of the 23 children studying in the school are from Kumarapuram Colony, the new school building may be built on government poramboke land near Kumarapuram Colony. Hence, the Collector should take steps for construction of the new school building,” the petitioners said.

 Accepting the demand, Mr. Lakshmipathi asked the officials concerned to shift the children to some other building immediately and assured the petitioners that a new building would be reconstructed shortly at the appropriate place. “Work on reconstruction of the school building will start after the end of the northeast monsoon,” he said.

 Mareeswari from Pudur submitted a petition seeking the Collector’s intervention to get the matured amount from the ‘Two Girl Children Protection Scheme’ 16 years ago. She said the Tamil Nadu Government had invested ₹15,200 each in the names of her girl children under the scheme’ on November 15, 2007.

 Even as she was taking steps for getting one of them married as she had attained the age of 21, the government was refusing to give the matured amount for the past three years. Hence, the Collector should instruct the officials to release the matured amount, Ms. Mareeswari said.

 Seeking the removal of an encroachment, a group of villagers from Kaalvaai hamlet near Srivaikundam submitted a petition. They said the illegal structure created at the entrance of Esakkiamman Temple South Street was obstructing the movement of vehicles and free flow of rainwater. Hence, the encroachment should be removed, they said.

 A group of Democratic Youth Federation of India members submitted a petition seeking fixing of concrete slabs on the open drainage channel in Rajiv Nagar in ward 58 of Thoothukudi Corporation.

