Collector’s luncheon meeting with government school students

Collector K. Senthil Raj interacts with students while having midday meal at Government Higher Secondary School in Pasuvanthanai in Thoothukudi district on Friday.

THOOTHUKUDI

When Collector K. Senthil Raj visited Government Higher Secondary School at Pasuvanthanai in Ottapidaaram union on Friday, the teachers and students might have thought that the Collector would leave the campus after the routine inspection at lightning speed.

However, the Collector took time to interact with the students, tried to understand their living conditions and problems, enjoyed the mid-day meal with them under the shade of the trees and advised them like an elder brother before leaving the school premises.

He asked the students: “Is the quantity of food sufficient?”. “Yes, we even get second serving,” the students replied.

Next he asked: “Are the facilities in the school like drinking water sufficient?”. “Yes”, the students replied in unison. “What about the drinking water supply in your hamlet?”, the next question came from the Collector. “Not bad,” said a student.

“Do you discard the waste from your house properly?,” he asked. While a few gave a satisfactory reply, most of them said they would discard it on the roadside. The Collector appealed to them to manage the waste as suggested in their lessons.

Then the interaction turned towards the academic side. “Have you prepared well for the annual exam? What’s your half-yearly mark?” the Collector asked the boy sitting next to him, who smiled embarrassingly.

Sensing it, a comfortable question came from the Collector. “What’s your ambition?”.

While a boy said he wanted to join the police department, another one’s goal was becoming an army jawan. And the Collector’s interaction continued to know about the distance between the students’ villages and the schools, mode of transport, bus service etc.

When the Collector asked the students how they spent their time when the school remained closed during first wave of the pandemic, they replied in chorus: “We played a lot”.

“When we were appealing to you to remain indoors to avert infection, you have played a lot”, smiled the Collector, a physician.

He also distributed papers to the students to write about their families’ and their villages’ genuine needs.

Before leaving the campus, Dr. Senthil Raj appealed to the students: “Work hard first to get a decent score so as to get admission in a good college and then decide about your future career. Nurture during your schooldays itself good characters like punctuality, respecting elders, being clean, following orderliness at all places etc., and follow them till you become old”.