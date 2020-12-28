Collectors intensify vigil on foreign returnees

28 December 2020 20:56 IST

‘They have been constantly reviewing situation’

TENKASI/MADURAI

After the State government adequately cautioned the districts to keep an eye on the foreign returnees, Collectors in the southern districts have been constantly reviewing the situation, officials in the Health department said.

Tenkasi Collector G.S. Sameeran said that they have intensified the checks at Puliyarai check-post. Based on data received from airports, the officials were tracking the movement. Public, who had information about any such foreign returnees too may share it with the officials. This is just to ensure that all precautions were taken and he appealed to the people to voluntarily cooperate.

Dr Sameeran said that the district had successfully overcome the challenge covid-19 had posed over the last nine months. More care had to be given and he urged the people to keep their face covered with the masks. The Collector also wanted the residents to use sanitizers and maintain physical distancing.

Ramanathapuram

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said that a 38-year-old man, who had returned here from Dubai on Sunday night, was tested positive to covid-19. He had been admitted in the isolation ward in the Government Hospital. The doctors said that the patient had landed in Madurai airport on Saturday late night and travelled to his home in Kamudi by road. All steps were taken to screen people from outside India.

Though there were no signs of the recent mutant virus, which had been spreading in the European countries, it was not clear whether the patient had similar symptoms.

However, he said that the doctors were attending to the patient as per the medical protocol. The samples have been sent for comprehensive examination, he added.

Madurai

The international passengers arriving from Dubai were mandatorily screened before they stepped out of the airport, officials said and added that the swab tests were sent for diagnosis. Those, who possessed covid-19 negative certificates obtained 76 hours prior to the departure, too were examined with a thermal scanner. The officials appealed to the returnees to remain in isolation at least for a week in their homes, though they tested negative, a senior official in the Health department said.

Meanwhile, Collector T Anbalagan, Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J Sangumani and other officials reviewed the progress of covid-19 patients convalescing in the Government Rajaji Hospital. The number of active cases had fallen below 200 on Monday.