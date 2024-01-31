GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collectors inspect taluks under ‘Ungalai thedi, ungal ooril’ scheme

January 31, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Collector B. Vishnu Chandran, under ‘Ungalai thedi, ungal ooril’ scheme, interacts with villagers at Idambadal in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday.

Collector B. Vishnu Chandran, under ‘Ungalai thedi, ungal ooril’ scheme, interacts with villagers at Idambadal in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan on Wednesday began inspection of various government offices and facilities in Aruppukottai taluk as part of ‘Ungalai thedi, ungal ooril’ programme.

Under the programme, the Collector and other senior officials would inspect the facilities and review various services offered to the people by various government departments. The Collector inspected primary health centres, government hospitals, anganwadi centres, and noon meal centres.

At Chokkalingapuram, the Collector interacted with beneficiaries of Kalaignar Mahalir Urimatithogai scheme. He also inspected a ration shop there and verified the register on the stock of goods.

At the Primary Agricultural Cooperative society in Muthuramalingampuram, he enquired about the number of members enrolled in the society, and the details of number of crop loans and jewel loans distributed.

Ramanathapuram

In Ramanathapuram, Collector B. Vishnu Chandran inspected various facilities and offices in Keelakarai taluk. The inspection which began at 9 a.m. on Wednesday would go on till 9 a.m. on Thursday.

He visited the angawadi centre in Tiruppullani and sought details about breakfast and lunch being served to the students there. He checked the quality of food grains and their stocks against the entries in the register.

Mr. Chandran also interacted with people of Thillaiyendal and Ithampadal about their demands. The people complained about insufficient quantity of water being supplied through Cauvery Combined Drinking water scheme for which the Collector assured immediate redressal.

Joint Director of Agriculture Dhanushkodi, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Socieities Muthukumar, Social Security Scheme Deputy Collector Mariselvi, Keezhakarai Tahsildar Palanikumar were among those who were present.

