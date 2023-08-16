ADVERTISEMENT

Collectors hoist tricolour on 77th Independence Day

August 16, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Collector B Vishnu Chandran distributing welfare assistant to a beneficiary after hoisting national flag at Independence day celebration in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Hoisting the tricolour and honouring freedom fighters and their legal heirs marked the 77th Independence Day in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday.

Collector B. Vishnu Chandran also released pigeons on the occasion at Armed Reserve ground and offered shawls to the legal heirs of freedom fighters.

Mr. Chandran distributed welfare assistance worth ₹47.49 lakh to 57 persons and awarded 337 government officials including 49 police personnel for their meritorious service.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 700 school students form Government High School, Nedungulam, SNV Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Emaneswaram, SPA Girls Highers SEcondary School, Ramanathapuram, St. Andrews Higher Secondary School, Krishna International School, Devipattinam, Mohamed Sathak Dasthagir Matriculation School, Ramantahpuram presented a colourful cultural events.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, M. Durai, District Superintendent of Police, P. Thangadurai, District Wildlife WArden, Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar, District Revneue Officer, R. Govindarajalu, were among those who were present.

Virudhunagar

After hoisting the national flag, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan released tri-colour balloons in the air. AFter inspecting the guard of honour presented by the police, the Collector distributed certificates of merit to 391 Government officers and police personnel.

A total of 28 volunteers who had put up exemplary work in Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme were presented with shields and certificates.

Government employees joined school students and presented a variety of cultural programmes highlighting the freedom of the country.

Virudhunagar MP, B. Manickam Tagore, Superintendent of Police, R. Srinivasaperumal, Deputy Director (Srivilliputtur Meghamalai Tiger Sanctuary), Dileepkumar, District Revenue Officer, J. Ravikumar, Project Director (DRDA), Dhandapani, were among those who were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US