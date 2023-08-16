Collectors hoist tricolour on 77th Independence Day

August 16, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Ramanathapuram

Hoisting the tricolour and honouring freedom fighters and their legal heirs marked the 77th Independence Day in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday.

Collector B. Vishnu Chandran also released pigeons on the occasion at Armed Reserve ground and offered shawls to the legal heirs of freedom fighters.

Mr. Chandran distributed welfare assistance worth ₹47.49 lakh to 57 persons and awarded 337 government officials including 49 police personnel for their meritorious service.

Over 700 school students form Government High School, Nedungulam, SNV Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Emaneswaram, SPA Girls Highers SEcondary School, Ramanathapuram, St. Andrews Higher Secondary School, Krishna International School, Devipattinam, Mohamed Sathak Dasthagir Matriculation School, Ramantahpuram presented a colourful cultural events.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, M. Durai, District Superintendent of Police, P. Thangadurai, District Wildlife WArden, Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar, District Revneue Officer, R. Govindarajalu, were among those who were present.

Virudhunagar

After hoisting the national flag, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan released tri-colour balloons in the air. AFter inspecting the guard of honour presented by the police, the Collector distributed certificates of merit to 391 Government officers and police personnel.

A total of 28 volunteers who had put up exemplary work in Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme were presented with shields and certificates.

Government employees joined school students and presented a variety of cultural programmes highlighting the freedom of the country.

Virudhunagar MP, B. Manickam Tagore, Superintendent of Police, R. Srinivasaperumal, Deputy Director (Srivilliputtur Meghamalai Tiger Sanctuary), Dileepkumar, District Revenue Officer, J. Ravikumar, Project Director (DRDA), Dhandapani, were among those who were present.