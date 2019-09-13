Collector’s help sought to ensure release of labourers in Malaysian prison

Family members of six labourers, who are now languishing in a prison in Malaysia after being sent there by an agent on tourist visa and were subsequently arrested by the Malaysian police, have sought the Collector’s help to ensure their early and safe release.

The family members of the detained labourers – Abraham David, 34 of Thirukkurunkudi, Dinesh Kumar, 25, of Chettikulam, Suresh Kumar, 23 and Muthukrishnan, 28, of Ittamozhi, Seetharam, 30, of Azhagappapuram and Vasanthakumar, 29, of Chokkalingapuram – said the labourers were sent to Malaysia last March by an agent from Kanniyakumari district after taking ₹1.10 lakh from each of them. Similarly, Vinodh Kumar of Kanniyakumari and Subin of Mayilaadi near Nagercoil had also been sent to Malaysia by the agent.

No work permit

Since all the eight labourers had been sent there on tourist visa without ‘work permit’ they were arrested by the Malaysian police on expiry of the tourist visa for ‘illegal overstaying’. “When the tourist visas were handed over to them, the agent told them that the ‘work permit’ would be given on landing at Malaysia. As he failed to keep his promise, all the eight are in trouble,” the petitioners said after submitting the petition in the Collector’s office here on Friday.