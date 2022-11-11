Collectors declared holiday for educational institutions after alert on widespread rains

After the regional meteorological department’s forecast, District Collectors of Madurai, Theni, Ramanathapuram and Dindigul declared a holiday for educational institutions on Friday.

However, there was not much of rain during the day in these districts, except for showers and drizzle experienced after 3 p.m., according to reports from the southern districts.

There were strong indications of rain since 7 a.m., and as the weather was chill, the district administration held discussions with the school and collegiate education authorities and announced the holiday at 8.30 a.m.

A press release from Ramanathapuram Collector Johny Tom Varghese said that following a bulletin from the Meteorological department, fishermen in the district have been advised to stay away from venturing into the sea till Saturday. Conditions on the sea was expected to be windy and the wind speed would be around 45 km to 55 km south west and may go up to 65 km. Hence, fishermen should not venture till November 12 into Palk Bay, the Collector had said.

In Theni district, Collector K.V. Muralidharan, accompanied by officials from the Disaster Management Department, conducted inspection along the Bodi-Munthal stretch leading to Bodimettu.

Following widespread rains and predictions that there may be heavy rain for the next 48 to 72 hours, the Collector visited some of the spots prone to landslips. Adequate measures to strengthen these areas were taken. The officials at the check posts were instructed to guide tourist vehicles and also urged them to be guarded on the ghat section leading to Kerala via Munnar.

Many parts in and around Kodaikanal and upper hills experienced rain during the day. A majority of the residents and visiting tourists stayed indoors. Traffic on the ghat section was moving at a snail’s pace in the evening due to poor visibility in some sections, highways officials said.