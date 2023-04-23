April 23, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan had a memorable evening recently as he was the chief guest for the annual day celebrations of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential School for gypsy children.

When the gypsy families of Valliyoor encountered obstacles in getting admission for their children in regular schools, a residential school was sanctioned a few years ago to ensure their unhindered studies. The teachers of regular schools had cited a valid reason for not admitting the children, saying that the gypsy parents would take their children along with them whenever they camp at Sabarimala, Kanniyakumari, Kulasekarapattinam and in other places of worship that attract huge crowd during festivals to sell their products. Hence, a residential school was started at Valliyoor.

When these children in bright attire showcased their singing, dancing and oratorical skills, Dr. Karthikeyan was carried away by their performance.

“Since the migratory life of gypsies badly affects the education of their children and as education alone can transform the children’s life, living condition and their future, we had created this residential school which should be used in the best possible manner. So, please admit your children in this residential school as we are here to take care of your children even though you go to other States as part of your livelihood,” Dr. Karthikeyan appealed.

In the middle school, 64 gypsy students are undergoing regular classroom education and are also being moulded in a range of fine arts and skill development programmes.

“Though we follow a standard curriculum, we also follow play-way methods to retain these children in the school and they enjoy this mode of teaching. We’ve created a smart classroom for these children and they grasp and retain for long even difficult concepts through this modern pedagogical method,” said Dr. Karthikeyan.

District Revenue Officer (Disciplinary Proceedings) Suganya was present.