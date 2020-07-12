Collector’s appeal to residents

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao has appealed to residents to stay indoors in view of the pandemic.

He distributed free multi-vitamin and zinc sulphate tablets in containment zones on Saturday.

Accompanied by a team of doctors and revenue and health officials, he visited Maduraiyaar Street and Muthu Korangi Street in Ramanathapuram Town and urged the residents to wear face masks, use hand sanitisers and adhere to physical distancing all the time. He advised gargling with hot water containing a little turmeric powder and rock salt at least twice a day.

“Unless it is essential, do not step out of your dwellings. The district administration is making all-out efforts to deliver essential commodities on your street/doorstep. Hence, stay indoors,” he told them repeatedly.

Frequent steam inhalation would keep respiratory organs free from congestion even if they experienced cold or cough, he said.

He also suggested that they consume fruits and nutritious items such as sprouts and eggs. Drinking lukewarm water at regular intervals would keep the body free from dehydration.

The doctors suggested that the residents approach the nearest PHC in the event of any ailment rather than buying tablets from pharmacies.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Rao said the demands of nurses at the government hospital had been looked into. The transfer of two male nurses to Tiruvadanai and Rameswaram had been revoked after government nod. The quality of food served to patients, nurses and other staff at the GH were tested before they were served. There would be no compromise on the care of patients in isolation ward.

He said 1,691 positive cases were reported in the district till Friday, with 674 patients discharged. Joint Director (Health) A Sahaya Stephen Raj and other officials were present.