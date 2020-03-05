Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan on Thursday exhorted elected representatives from local bodies to find the right solution for problems pertaining to basic amenities in rural areas.

Addressing the elected members, who won in the recent polls to rural local bodies, Mr. Kannan said the common man had voted for them with great expectation. “You have to work without partiality and take everyone along with you.”

Stating that huge funds were received for local bodies, he said they should ensure that the villages got good road, drinking water and other basic amenities. Hygiene was indispensable for healthy living. Hence, people should be educated to use dustbins and avoid littering.

The Collector asked the elected members to utilise ₹12,000 assistance given under Swachh Bharat Mission for construction of toilets. Further, they should be aware of the needs of the villages, developmental schemes and fund allocation.

Project Director (District Rural Development Agency) Suresh, Assistant Director (Panchayats) P. Vishubaran and other officials were present.