Collectors appeal to cardholders not to rush to PDS outlets, as Pongal gift hampers will be given till January 12

January 09, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Theni

Launching the distribution of gift hampers for the Pongal festival announced by the State government, Collectors of five southern districts have appealed to the cardholders not to rush to ration shops and assured them that all eligible people would get the gift hampers, including ₹ 1,000, on Monday.

Theni Collector K.V. Muralidharan said that a total of 4,26,872 cardholders in the district comprising Andipatti, Bodinayakkanur, Periakulam, Theni, and Uthamapalayam among other blocks would get them till January 12.

In case of any cardholder, who could not meet the deadline or the allotted date/time, they can approach the ration shops on January 13.

The outlets would remain open on Friday so that leftover cardholders would be able to collect the hampers without difficulty, officials said and added that the gift included one kilogram each of rice and sugar, a sugarcane stick and the cash.

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanatha Reddy distributed the gift hampers to the cardholders at Aruppukottai and Kariapatti respectively. He said that a total of 6,00,282 family cardholders (rice) would benefit from the government’s announcement, which would cost ₹ 66.45 crore.

He said that the gift hampers would be distributed through 956 PDS outlets and the cardholders in the seven Sri Lankan Refugee camps too would benefit.

Ramanathapuram Collector Johny Tom Varghese gave away the gifts to the cardholders in Ramanathapuram town. He said that a total of 3,96,403 cardholders, including 451 refugees in the Sri Lankan Rehabilitation Centre at Mandapam, would be benefitted.

The District Supply Officer said that 776 ration shops would give dhoti/sari to the eligible cardholders till January 12.

Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy launched the distribution of gift hampers from Indra Nagar ration shop in Sivaganga municipality. He said that a total of 4,18,042 cardholders in the district would get the gifts.

He said that 829 ration shops, including 635 full-time shops, 171 part-time and 23 shops run by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation would give away the hampers.

The Collector appealed to the cardholders not to crowd the shops and suggested them to come anytime during the day and avoid long queues. The district administration has made elaborate arrangements to distribute all the gifts to the people in a smooth way and appealed to them to cooperate.

Collector S. Visakan inaugurated the distribution of Pongal gift hampers through the Public Distribution Shops (PDS) in Dindigul on Monday.

He presided over the distribution to family ration cardholders at the fair price shop run by the Urban Co-operative Banks and Credit Societies in Seelapadi near here.

According to a press release, a total of 1,035 fair price shops are run across the district.

Out of which 717 are full-time and 287 are part-time shops by the Department of Cooperatives while 19 fair price shops are run by Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation. Eleven 11 full-time and one part-time fair price shop are run by Women Self-Help Groups.

A total of ₹67.91 crore had been allocated to distribute ₹1,000 in cash per beneficiary that total up to 6,79,183 family cardholders and those cardholders living in Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps in the district.

Further, a sum of ₹2.24 crore was allocated for distribution of Pongal gift hampers that comprised one kg of raw rice, sugar each and a sugarcane.

District Revenue Officer V. Latha, Joint Registrar of Regional Co-operative Societies K. Gandhinathan and others were present.