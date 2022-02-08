Collector shifts accident victim to hospital

Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat shifted an accident victim to the government hospital.

When he was proceeding to his office, he is said to have spotted a crowd near Bharati Nagar on Madurai-Rameswaram National Highway. “He asked the driver to stop and asked the policeman accompanying him in the vehicle to check. When they found that a young man was in an unconscious state and bleeding in a road accident, he directed them to lift the victim and bring him to his car and took him to the hospital.

The Collector contacted the authorities in the Government Hospital to be prepared to admit the victim. Local people told the Collector that they had informed the 108 emergency service but did not know the reason for the delay. Meanwhile, Mr Kumawat’s act was commended in the social media. The police said that the victim was identified as Satish, 31. He worked in a textile shop and was hit by a speeding vehicle. Further investigation was on.