Collector inspects PHC

RAMANATHAPURAM

08 December 2020 23:26 IST

Collector Dinesh Ponraj OIiver on Tuesday appealed to the doctors in primary health care centres to diagnose cases with utmost patience and care in view of the rainy days. Visiting the PHC at Thondi, which was recently upgraded, he went around the facility and interacted with the out-patients. He checked stocks of drugs kept in the pharmacy.

He said the pandemic was well under control but the credit should be given to healthcare workers and doctors. He underlined the need to be more vigilant as the rainfall had been causing dengue and fever.

Later, he inspected the new building coming up at a school in Thiruvadanai panchayat union at a cost of ₹ 17.70 lakh and the compound wall at a cost of ₹ 6.15 lakh under the MGNREGA scheme.

The salesman at a ration shop at Vattanam was told to display stock position of all essentials.

The district had an average rainfall of 9.69 mm from 16 gauge stations. Mandapam recorded 23 mm, Rameswaram 17.20, Thangachimadam 11.40, Paramakudi and Pamban 10.60 each, Theerthandathanam recorded 21.50 mm.