Villagers seek road to cremation shed

Villagers from Uchinatham near Kadaladi union here urged the Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver on Thursday to immediately set right the road leading to the cremation shed.

The Collector went to Kadaladi after reports of heavy rain. It had damaged standing paddy crops. As the rain water could not be drained out, he directed the Agriculture and Revenue Department officials to immediately find ways to let out the water. Once it is drained, the damage could be minimal, he said. Even as the Collector and officials were examining the stretch of rain in the area, a group of villagers from Uchinatham approached them and highlighted the poor condition of roads.

Immediately, Mr Ponraj visited the spot and asked the authorities to find ways to lay paver blocks which would last for long. Later, he went to the Primary Health Centre and the veterinary clinic to check for any fresh case from the block.

Joint Director (Agriculture) Gunabalan, DD (Agriculture) Sheik Abdullah, AD (Panchayats) V Kesavadasan accompanied the Collector.

A PWD engineer said that the average rainfall recorded in the district on Wednesday morning was 46.43 mm and 8.51 mm on Thursday. Disaster management teams have been put on alert to keep a close watch on the low lying areas as inundation complaints were received at the control room.