Water available till April-end: Collector

For the next 30 days, ie, till April-end, the residents can heave a sigh of relief as the administration is confident of supplying drinking water without any major problem, according to Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao.

Speaking to reporters at Upilakudi near Melur near here on Friday, where he was inspecting desilting of tank under the “kudimaramathu” scheme undertaken by the PWD by involving ayacutdars and local villages, Mr. Rao said that the showers during March had, to an extent, helped in recharging the watertable in some places, and also given some wetness in and around the district.

Above all, the steady discharge from the Periyar dam (225 cusecs daily) to the Vaigai dam had facilitated in maintaining the water level around 25 feet (against the maximum level of 71 feet).

Moreover, illegal tapping of water in between the Periyar dam and the Vaigai dam had been tightened by the close monitoring of officials of Theni district that 532 tap services had been disconnected by all officials concerned, including Town Panchayat, Village Panchayat and Municipality.

After the farmers raised objection at the recent grievance meeting, to water being drawn by two private companies including a sugar mill from Vaigai dam, the Collector clarified that it had been reduced by one-third considering the prevailing drought.

On the progress of ‘kudimaramathu’, he said that 72 works at about ₹6 crore had been taken up by the Periyar Vaigai Basin Division, Gundar Basin Division and Periyar Main Canal Division (Melur).

“The works were at different stages... and hope to be completed within the next 100 days,” he replied.

PWD Executive Engineer A.R.K. Prabhu said that apart from removing karuvelam trees in the chain of tanks and other waterbodies, the tank desilting works and strengthening bunds were carried out across the division.

With Melur and peripheries getting a major chunk of works, he hoped to complete it as per the schedule. After desilting, the Uppilakudi tank near Thumbaipatti would have a maximum capacity of 10.68 million cusecs and can feed water for irrigation to 77.80 hectares of land.