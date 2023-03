March 30, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan on Thursday took over charge as administrator of Virudhunagar district Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union following dissolution of its administrative committee. The Commissioner, Milk Production and Dairy Development, Chennai had recently ordered dissolution of the elected body, comprising a chairman, vice-chairman, and 15 Board of Directors of the cooperative union on charges of irregularities in recruitment of employees.