Collector warns people against COVID-19 spread

Madurai

05 January 2022 19:59 IST

‘Mask, social distancing must; health facilities are being ramped up’

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Wednesday cautioned the people against the fast-spreading COVID-19 and asked them to take all precautionary measures.

He inspected Periyar bus stand and interacted with passengers on the need to use masks and maintain physical distancing. “Madurai district, which was recording 10 positive cases a week in the past, is now registering around 50 positive cases each day,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Using mask was compulsory whenever people got into crowded places, the Collector said and distributed masks to passengers who had failed to wear them. The district administration had announced a fine of ₹200 for mask defaulters.

Stating that Omicron infection could not be contained without the cooperation from members of the public, Dr.Aneesh Shekhar appealed to them to get both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The district had so far administered the first dose to 81% of the eligible population. Around two lakh people, who were eligible for the second dose, were yet to take it. The district had achieved 48% coverage in administering the second dose till date.

Dr. Aneesh Sekhar also inspected the isolation ward at Government Rajaji Hospital. He said 250 beds with oxygen supply, including 100 with ICU facilities, were kept ready at GRH. The district administration had ramped up oxygen supply to the hospitals.

“We have planned to increase the number of beds up to 1,300 in a phased manner as and when the need arises,” he added.

A war room to provide tele-counselling to patients, who would be advised to undergo home quarantine, had been reactivated with health workers, he said.

Testing, which was around 4,000 a day, would be increased upto 8,000 as the number of positive cases increased.