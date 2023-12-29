Collector wants paddy farmers to go for second paddy crop in Ramanathapuram district

December 29, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Due to the copious rainfall, many tanks in the district are filled with water and this could be utilised judiciously by the farmers to raise paddy as a second crop during the season, said Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran here on Friday.

Presiding over the monthly farmers’ grievances redress meeting held at the Collectorate, he said that the first crop season would see a good paddy harvest. The agriculture department officials have targeted to procure nearly one lakh metric tons. For this purpose, 100 direct purchase centres are to be opened across the district shortly, he said.

Considering the good rains that the district saw, farmers should explore the possibilities of going in for a second crop of paddy with short term gains. This would bring in added produce to the district and also enhance the economic level of the farmers, Mr Vishnu Chandran said.

The recent rainfall had affected 13,584 hectares of chilli, 9703 ha of paddy, 855 ha malli and 170 ha of onion. The district administration would take it up with the government for relief, he said when some of the farmers raised a query for compensation.

The sugarcane farmers claimed that they have not received ₹195 per ton as incentive amount from the government, which used to be credited to them sometime during October itself. Though, other districts have received the amount, farmers in Ramanathapuram have not got it, Selvaraj, a farmer said. The district had raised 11,000 metric tons of sugarcane, he added.

The TN Vivasayigal Sangam district secretary Mayilvaganan said that if the channels in Kanjampatti, Ragunatha Cauvery and Koothan channels were desilted by the authorities, there may not have been any flooding in Sayalkudi and Kadaladi. The farmers blamed the nonchalant attitude of the PWD engineers for the flooding and subsequent loss. Mr. Mayilvaganan also claimed that the Indian Overseas Bank in Kadaladi had not given the insurance claim sum for the chilli growers for the last five years and pleaded to the Collector to intervene.

Joint Director Agriculture Saraswathi, DRO R Govindarajulu, Joint Registrar (Cooperatives) Muthukumar and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

