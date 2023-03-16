Collector visits student’s house after giving power connection to her house

March 16, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

After arranging power connection to the house of a Plus Two student within 24 hours after the news was shared on social media, Collector K. Senthil Raj visited the family at Sattankulam in the district on Thursday.

On learning through social media that the student, A. Petchithai, who was preparing for the public examination without electricity in her house, Dr. Senthil Raj on Monday instructed officials to give power connection to her house immediately.

Since Petchithai’s mother Lakshmi, a widow, did not have money for paying the deposit for getting the power connection, the Collector released ₹11,300 from his discretionary funds for paying the deposit and buying the materials required for giving the connection and fitting lights. The officials executed the Collector’s order before dusk.

Even as the public were praising Dr. Senthil Raj on social media, the Collector along with Srivaikundam MLA ‘Oorvasi’ S. Amirtharaj, visited the elated family of Ms. Lakshmi on Thursday.

The Collector advised Petchithai to work hard and score high marks in Plus Two public examination to get admission in the stream of her choice in a leading college. Mr. Amirtharaj, who wished the girl all success, gave ₹10,000 to her and assured the family of all possible help.

Before leaving, Dr. Senthil Raj assured Ms. Lakshmi that he would initiate immediate steps for giving ‘patta’ for the land on which their small house now stands and other assistance for expanding the house.

Tiruchendur Revenue Divisional Officer Bhukari and Sattankulam Tahsildar Thangaiah were present.