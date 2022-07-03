Collector visits petitioners’ dwellings; promises action

Last Monday, at the weekly grievance meeting held at the Collectorate, a group of women from Melakodumalur village in Mudukalathur panchayat union appealed to the Collector Johny Tom Varghese to redress their grievances.

The Collector sent the petitions to the respective officers concerned and sought for their opinions/views for necessary action.

As and when he received response from the officers, he visited the hamlet to convey the message that the action will be taken.

On seeing the Collector arrive at their doorsteps, the womenfolk in the hamlet were baffled initially. Subsequently, they appreciated his gesture.

Interacting with the women petitioners, he said that the compound wall for the primary school in their village would be constructed soon. Likewise, ration shop would be established and roads laid under the Prime Minister’s Gram Sadak Yojana.

Before leaving, Mr Varghese urged the womenfolk not to use banned plastics. He also offered support so that they can undergo skilled training and suggested them to produce consumable items and sell them through SHG concept. The villagers were immensely happy and thanked the Collector.

Later, Mr Varghese visited the Periyar Samathuvapuram at Pambur village in Paramakudi panchayat union, where the residents had petitioned seeking funds to carry out repairs of their dwellings. After spot inspection, the Collector said that soon, funds would be earmarked and the residents can get the repairs done on a time frame.

He also assured to get the roads laid and told them that the officials would examine the feasibility of opening a part time ration shop.

The pro-active approach of visiting the spot of the petitioners and giving them an assurance after taking his team of officers into confidence has come as a welcome note in the district, officials said on Sunday.