Children and workers of an anganwadi in Nanguneri had a surprise visitor on Wednesday.

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, after having a chat with them, planted a guava and pomegranate saplings there and asked the children to to take good care of them.

She enquired about their hygienic practices such as brushing, using toilet, taking bath, washing hands before eating food, coming to the anganwadi neatly and on time. Ms. Shilpa also inspected preparation of lunch for the children and tasted it.