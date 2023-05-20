Collector visits Adichanallur excavation site again before leaving Thoothukudi

May 20, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Before leaving the district during the middle of next week as he has been transferred to Chennai as Director of Cooperative Societies, District Collector K. Senthil Raj visited Adichanallur excavation site on Friday.

Dr. Senthil Raj has visited more than 10 times the excavation site that stands testimony to the 3,000-year-old civilization of ancient Tamils and used to spend a lot of time taking a close look at the artefacts collected there and interacting with archaeologists. When the excavators felt that the excavation site had to be expanded beyond the A, B and C Sites, the Collector persuaded the local people to donate their lands for excavation.

When he made arrangements for ‘Thoothukudi Book Fair’ recently, Dr. Senthil Raj was keen on creating a replica of Adichanallur excavation site at the book fair venue. The visitors to the book fair who had not visited Adichanallur were amazed to see the photocopy of the excavation under way to reveal the ancient Tamil civilization.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday evening, Dr. Senthil Raj spent some time at Adichanallur excavation site along with Director of Archaeology Arun Raj, discussing the work accomplished so far and the excavations to be done in the days to come.

“As part of the Union government’s decision to create an on-site museum here, we have planned to cover the entire ‘B’ Site pits with glass so that the visitors can have a first-hand experience of the excavation done so far and see the partly excavated burial urns inside the pits,” said Dr. Senthil Raj, who thanked the workers, excavators and the researchers before leaving the site.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman is scheduled to visit the excavation site next week to lay the foundation stone for the world-class onsite museum as announced by her in February 2020.