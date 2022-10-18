Collector urges people to adopt green methods of celebrating Deepavali

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
October 18, 2022 17:59 IST

Collector S. Visakan has urged the public to celebrate the festival of Deepavali by bursting eco-friendly and less-noise making firecrackers.

In pursuance of the Supreme Court’s order on celebrating Deepavali, the Collector said in a press release here on Tuesday that the State government had permitted the bursting of firecrackers from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the day of the festival.

Sale of firecrackers manufactured using eco-friendly raw materials is mandatory, it added.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has also taken several steps to create adequate awareness of the environmental degradation caused by bursting firecrackers and the health hazards that arise from bursting them.

Accordingly, National Green Corps, eco clubs and voluntary organisations have been established through TNPCB in schools and colleges to create awareness of the same.

The release stated that welfare associations must seek permission from the district administration or the local body to burst crackers as a community in a common place.

The Collector also urged people to avoid bursting noisy crackers and to refrain from bursting them near hospitals, places of worship, huts and fire-prone areas.

