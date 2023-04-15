April 15, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Farmers must come up with value-added products made out of the famous Kodaikanal Malai Poondu (Kodaikanal Hill Garlic) which has earned the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2019, said Collector S. Visakan on Saturday.

He was speaking at an event held at Mother Teresa Women’s University at Kodaikanal in Dindigul district in the presence of University’s Vice Chancellor K. Latha and Member Secretary of Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology R. Sreenivasan.

The GI tag authorisation certificate was presented to the office bearers of the Kodaikanal Melmalai Farmers’ Associations and farmers of the hill villages. The GI tag was granted after the application was made by the Department of Biotechnology of the University and Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector said that the district administration was ready to provide grants to farmers wanting to produce value-added products such as pickles etc. using the garlic in order to take the recognition gained for its uniqueness to the next level.

University’s Registrar B. Sheela, farmers’ associations representatives including Natrajan, Chellaiah, Balakrishnan and others were present.