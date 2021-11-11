Collector told to file report on plea against road over kanmoi

Madurai

11 November 2021 21:51 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Sivaganga Collector to submit a status report on a public interest litigation petition that opposed the laying of road over a waterbody in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan sought a response in the petition filed by I. Subramaniyan and B. Ponraj of Sivaganga district. The project would ruin Pudu kanmoi in Patharakudi village, they said.

They said that the Centre issued a notification in 2018 as per the National Highways Act with regard to the proposed Melur-Karaikudi National Highway project. The villagers had objected to the road project, saying it would ruin their main water source.

The road would go through the centre of the waterbody and it would affect the farmers in the region. Also, at least 50 houses in a Scheduled Castes colony would be destroyed. The road project intersects the colony and would separate it from the rest of the village. Therefore, the authorities should find an alternative route, they said.

In its counter affidavit, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) submitted that the existing Melur-Karaikudi road section was being widened. All precautionary measures were taken to ensure that the storage capacity of the waterbody was not affected in any manner. The ayacut and irrigation facilities would also not be affected.

Further, it was submitted that only 15 to 20 houses would be affected by the road project and the land owners were entitled for compensation. The detailed project report (DPR) was prepared by a team of technical experts. The alignment was finalised in consultation with the departments concerned. The court adjourned the case by four weeks.