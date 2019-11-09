Collector to discuss handing over of super speciality block of GRH

MADURAI

The super speciality block of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) built under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) at a cost of ₹ 150 crore was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Madurai in January 2019.

Ever since, the block has become fully functional — equipped with high class machinery, operation theatres and centralised airconditining. Despite being inaugurated 10 months ago, the facility is yet to be handed over to the Tamil Nadu Health Department by the Central government.

To ensure this procedure is completed at the earliest, Collector T.G. Vinay will chair a meeting with representatives from the health department and the medical college administration in the following week, he told The Hindu.

The decision to conduct the meeting comes after Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan inspected various buildings on the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) campus, particularly the newly inaugurated super speciality block and the Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI) block following several complaints regarding defunct machines and lack of manpower, on Wednesday.

They visited the TAEI ward where the 18 airconditioners installed were dysfunctional. The Minister, who inspected the site, said that the windows should not be left open as it would cause infections. He also asked officials from the Corporation to shift a toilet block at Anna bus stand as the stench was disturbing patients.

A senior official from the GRH administration said that the Public Works Department which usually receives allocation for annual maintenance at the GRH, received funds much later than usual.

“Now that they have finally received funds, the air conditioners will soon be fixed,” the source said.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, the MP said that he had been receiving complaints about poor functioning of the dialysis machines at the urology and nephrology department at the super speciality block.

“This is why the Minister and I went to check this issue first. The Minister instructed the administration that the machine should be fixed at the earliest,” he said.

A senior official said that there had been heavy case load in the department for the usage of the machine which is why it may seem like the instrument is dysfunctional. “It is in a perfect condition.”

The MP and the Minister also took note of several vacancies for the post of lab technician and lift operator at the super speciality block. An official from the GRH administration said that currently only one lift functions at night.

“We are looking to create new posts to ensure proper use of this infrastructure,” the official said.

The Collector said “Some small works, including fixing minor repairs in the roof, must be completed by the contractor. We will be discussing handing over and other issues at the GRH some time in the coming week.”