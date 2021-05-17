Collector takes steps to care for kids of hospitalised COVID parents

TIRUNELVELI

Collector V. Vishnu has made arrangements for taking care of children whose both parents have been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 treatment.

As the treatment and quarantine of COVID-19 positive patients require a minimum of two weeks, the children would suffer if their relatives too refuse to take care of them. Hence, Mr. Vishnu has made this arrangement in ‘Saranaalayam’, a home being run by the Roman Catholic Diocese in Tirunelveli Junction to take care of the children.

“This arrangement will ensure food and protected environment for the children in the temporary absence of their parents,” Mr. Vishnu says.

On getting information about the admission of their COVID-19 positive parents in the hospital, the officials attached to the Department of Social Welfare would visit their home to take care of the children.

After screening the children for the viral infection first, they would be taken to ‘Saranaalayam’. They would be handed over to their parents only after they recover completely from the viral infection.

Mr. Vishnu has also made arrangements for admitting the children orphaned by COVID-19 in this government-approved home. “If there is no one to take care of the children after the untimely demise of their parents, they will be admitted to the home. It will ensure their safety and unhindered education with the support of the government,” Mr. Vishnu said.

When Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu chaired a review meeting here on Monday, he, along with Mr. Vishnu and other officials, inspected ‘Saranaalayam’ to ascertain the facilities available there for taking care of the children.

Those who come across the children of COVID-19 parents or the children orphaned by the viral infection, the officials may be alerted through Childline 1098, District Welfare Committee 94866 57783, 97903 11746, 99441 39546, 99433 74692, 93603 68631, 0462 – 2321098 or the District Child Protection Unit 99447 46791, 0462 – 2551953, 2901953.