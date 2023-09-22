Collector takes serious view of absence of officials at farmers’ grievance redressal meeting

September 22, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking a serious view of the absence of a few government officials at the farmers’ grievance redressal meeting held at the Madurai Collectorate on Friday, Collector M.S. Sangeetha made it clear that all Block Development Officers should be present at the meeting.

The Collector also made it clear that Deputy Block Development Officers should attend the taluk level meetings. She said that the officials were already informed of the same. A circular would be issued, she told the officials.

Considering that a number of petitions submitted by farmers complained about encroachments made on waterbodies and seeking the removal of encroachments, the Collector directed the Water Resources Department officials to launch a special drive to inspect waterbodies in the district, ensure that they were properly maintained and take appropriate steps to remove the encroachments.

The farmers also complained about the indiscriminate stone quarrying and sand quarrying operations taking place in the district. They said that sand theft was taking place in many areas in the district and urged the officials to take appropriate action to curb the menace.

The farmers also demanded desilting of the Vaigai dam. The farmers were told that there was already a proposal to take up the work. Some farmers also complained about sewage water entering the irrigation channels. The officials were directed to look into the grievances of the farmers and redress them as expeditiously as possible. Some of the other demands of the farmers were regarding the price of urea and emphasis on organic farming. A section of farmers demanded that the district be declared as drought-hit and compensate the affected farmers.

