ADVERTISEMENT

Collector takes part in ‘Samathuva Pongal’

January 13, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar taking part in Samathuva Pongal celebrations in Sakkimangalam Samathuvapuram in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar took part in ‘Samathuva Pongal’ celebration held in the Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram in Sakkimangalam here on Friday.

Dressed in traditional attires, government officials presided over the preparation of Pongal by people of different faiths ushering in the festive spirits. It is aimed at promoting equality and brotherhood among people beyond differences in caste, creed and religion.

Additional Collector (Development) S. Saravanan and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US