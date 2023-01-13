Collector takes part in ‘Samathuva Pongal’

January 13, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - MADURAI

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar took part in ‘Samathuva Pongal’ celebration held in the Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram in Sakkimangalam here on Friday.

Dressed in traditional attires, government officials presided over the preparation of Pongal by people of different faiths ushering in the festive spirits. It is aimed at promoting equality and brotherhood among people beyond differences in caste, creed and religion.

Additional Collector (Development) S. Saravanan and others were present.