Collector takes part in road safety awareness rally

03 February 2021 17:49 IST

With more than 75% of two-wheeler riders in the port town refusing to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers, District Collector K. Senthil Raj participated in a two-wheeler rally here on Wednesday to underline the need for wearing the protective gear.

As part of the 32nd Road Safety Month being followed across the State, the district administration in association with the district police organised the event urging two-wheeler riders to wear helmet so as to avoid possible fatal accidents.

After flagging off the rally at MGR Park on Palayamkottai Road, Dr. Senthil Raj and Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar rode bikes from the starting point to Our Lady of Snows Basilica on Beach Road via VVD Signal, Cruz Fernandez Statue and Old Corporation Building. A large number of policemen, personnel from the transport department and volunteers participated in the rally.

“Since head injury is the prime reason for accidental deaths, mostly involving bikes, two-wheeler riders should always wear the helmet compulsorily. It’s not an order. It’s an appeal to every two-wheeler rider as their family is in need of them,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

He appealed to the public that they should respect and follow the road safety rules and strictly avoid rash driving and driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

The Collector also distributed road safety awareness pamphlets to the public.