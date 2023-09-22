ADVERTISEMENT

Collector suspends Deputy Tahsildar, VAO

September 22, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K. Senthil Raj has placed under suspension a Deputy Tahsildar and a Village Administrative Officer who allegedly prepared fake land records for giving ‘natham patta’ for a government land worth about ₹1.20 crore.

In a statement, Dr. Senthil Raj said P. Muthuvel Kannan, VAO, Eppothumvendran, and S. Vadivel Kumar, Deputy Tahsildar (Headquarters), Ottapidaram taluk, had issued ‘natham patta’ for a government land measuring 40 cents, worth about ₹1.20 crore, in favour of an individual after making false entries in the land records. Moreover, the duo, who were keeping the land records in their houses against norms, gave ‘thooyanagal patta’ for the land.

On getting a complaint about the usurping of the government land, Dr. Senthil Raj ordered for an inquiry, which found that Muthuvel Kannan and Vadivel Kumar, by creating forged records, caused a huge loss to the government.

Subsequently, the Collector placed them under suspension on Friday.

