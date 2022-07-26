Collector, sportspersons receive Olympiad torch

RAMANATHAPURAM

Sportspersons, students, volunteers, Central and State government officials joined together and received the Olympiad torch at Rameswaram on Monday.

Collector Johnny Tom Varghese and hundreds of school students received the torch in the presence of national and state players in volleyball and shotput, among others. The Indian Coast Guard officials, Naval officers, district police and revenue officers were present in large numbers.

After crossing the Pamban bridge, the torch, which was carried by Ruksan and Mrudula (district level chess winners, who would participate in person to witness the Olympiad at Mamallapuram) was handed over to Mr Varghese at the Mandapam Park.

Officials said that the torch would be handed over at Mamallapuram tomorrow on behalf of the district administration.

The students presented a cultural event marking the arrival of the Olympiad torch.