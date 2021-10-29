Collector, SP check school vehicles

Collector K. Senthil Raj and Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar inspected school buses and vans that were brought to the Regional Transport Office here on Friday ahead of school reopening for Class I on November 1.

As the government had announced that Classes I to V will start functioning from November 1 following relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions, 157 school vehicles were brought to the Regional Transport Office on Friday for mandatory safety audit, which was done in the presence of Dr. Senthil Raj, Mr. Jayakumar and Regional Transport Officer S. Vinayagam.

The officials, led by Motor Vehicle Inspector Felixon Masilamani, checked the operation worthiness of 87 of the 157 vehicles till Friday evening and 21 vehicles were sent back as CCTV cameras, GPS and speed governors were not fitted.

Dr. Senthil Raj said the vehicles should have all mandatory equipment such as CCTV cameras, GPS, speed governors, first-aid box, emergency exit, COVID-19 awareness stickers, masks etc.

Drivers of the school vehicles were advised to operate the vehicles at moderate speed even on the highways considering the safety of the children, the Collector said.